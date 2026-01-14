DT
PT
Home / Delhi / IGNOU Mega Job Drive 2.0 connects learners with top employers

IGNOU Mega Job Drive 2.0 connects learners with top employers

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has successfully concluded the second edition of its Mega Job Drive in Delhi, strengthening its efforts to improve employability among learners and alumni.

Organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the IGNOU Mega Job Drive saw strong participation from students, alumni, parents and recruiters, underlining the university’s focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Leading companies from sectors such as aviation, hospitality, customer support, information technology and e-commerce took part in the recruitment drive, offering a wide range of job roles and career opportunities. The platform enabled learners and alumni to showcase their skills and secure employment across diverse industries.

Recruiters praised IGNOU learners for their adaptability and work-readiness. Preeti Duggal, Director, YS Hospitality, said she looked for candidates who were hardworking and eager to learn, while Sneha Tiwari of Birds Flight Services noted that IGNOU graduates were preferred as they could pursue their degrees alongside professional commitments.

The drive resulted in multiple job offers and traineeships. Selected candidate Shivani Gupta, an M.Com final-year student, described her selection as a “dream come true”, crediting her academic training in accountancy for helping her clear the interview. Parents also welcomed the initiative, with S.K. Gupta appreciating the well-organised arrangements that made participation easier for learners.

IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uma Kanjilal said the Mega Job Drive reaffirmed the university’s commitment to equipping learners with employability skills and connecting them with industry leaders, expressing satisfaction at the positive response from all stakeholders.

