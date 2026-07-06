IGNOU, Odisha varsity ink agreement to expand open, distance learning

The Indira Gandhi National Open University and the Odisha State Open University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration, promote technology-enabled learning and expand access to higher education through the open and distance learning (ODL) mode.

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The agreement was signed on Saturday during OSOU’s 11th Foundation Day celebrations in Sambalpur, Odisha, in the presence of senior academicians and industry leaders. The MoU was signed by IGNOU VC Uma Kanjilal and OSOU VC Shyam Sundar Pattnaik.

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Speaking on the occasion, Kanjilal said, “Odisha State Open University’s journey reflects how an open and distance learning institution can successfully evolve into a technology-integrated university.” She added, “The next phase for ODL institutions is to embrace AI-enabled learning management systems, on-screen evaluation, mobile application-based learning and skill-oriented programmes, while continuing to strengthen their core academic offerings through the open and distance learning mode.”

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Under the five-year agreement, the two universities will jointly develop and offer certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, skill-based and research programmes. The collaboration will also focus on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, digital humanities, entrepreneurship and Indian knowledge systems.

The partnership envisages co-development of self-learning materials, multilingual digital content and e-learning resources. The MoU further provides for collaboration in digital learning infrastructure, including learning management systems, virtual classrooms, AI-enabled learner support, faculty development, joint research and student counselling, particularly for disadvantaged and marginalised communities.