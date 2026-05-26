International culinary institute opens admissions for July batch

International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), a leading culinary institute in Hauz Khas, has opened admissions for its July 2026 batch. The institute offers professional culinary and hospitality programmes with international exposure and 100 per cent placement support.

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Known for its industry-oriented curriculum and global collaborations, IICA offers programmes in Culinary & Hospitality Management, Pastry & Hospitality Management, and Bakery & Patisserie. This year, the institute has also launched a Diploma in Bakery & Patisserie – Pure Eggless Programme to meet rising demand for specialised eggless baking professionals.

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IICA said its programmes combine intensive practical kitchen training with internationally recognised qualifications from City & Guilds and BSI Learning Australia, helping students build global careers in hospitality. The collaboration with BSI Learning Australia also includes workshops, management sessions and specialised training by visiting international faculty.

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The institute recently received the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award 2025 for Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the July 2026 admissions, Founder and Chairman Chef Virender Datta said, “At IICA, our focus has always been on creating skilled and job-ready culinary professionals through practical training and industry-oriented education. Through collaborations with international institutions and organisations, students gain exposure to global hospitality standards and culinary trends. We are proud to provide 100 per cent placement support, with opportunities across luxury hotels, restaurants, bakery chains, cruise lines and international hospitality organisations in India and abroad.”

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Expanding its international partnerships, IICA has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kyoto Culinary Art College and Kyoto Pastry & Bakery Art College under Japan’s Taiwa Gakuen Educational Corporation for student and faculty exchange programmes and curriculum development.

Founded in 2005 by Chef Virender Datta, the institute has trained chefs, pastry specialists and hospitality professionals working in India and overseas. IICA is recognised by the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council and affiliated with the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS). It was also named “Best Culinary Institute in India 2025” at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards.

Admissions for the July 2026 batch are open. Students can apply online or visit the Hauz Khas campus for counselling, trial classes and open house sessions.