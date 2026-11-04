IIT-Delhi announces mental health reforms after student’s death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has announced a series of institutional reforms to strengthen its mental health support system and student welfare mechanisms following the death of student Rishikesh Kumar on August 22, 2026.

The institute said the measures were based on recommendations of an external inquiry committee headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IIT Delhi said the external committee, which also included a senior domain expert from AIIMS and two student representatives, had submitted its report to the institute.

Advertisement

However, the committee had mandated that the report remain confidential, with its recommendations focusing primarily on systemic reforms in mental health support and related institutional mechanisms.

An internal committee comprising the Deputy Director (Operations), Dean of Student Affairs, Dean of Academics, General Secretaries of the Student Affairs Council (SAC) and Board of Student Welfare (BSW), and the Assistant Registrar (Student Affairs) subsequently examined the recommendations and prepared an operational roadmap for their implementation.

Advertisement

The institute said it had shared all recommendations of the external inquiry committee, along with the proposed follow-up actions and implementation roadmap, with students, faculty members and staff on October 31.

The action plan was subsequently discussed at the SAC meeting on November 3, where students’ inputs were incorporated into a time-bound implementation plan.

Among the key measures, IIT Delhi plans to recruit additional full-time clinical psychologists and counsellors, besides engaging visiting psychiatrists to expand access to professional mental health care.

It will also introduce formal re-entry protocols for students returning after extended leaves of absence. These will involve specialised counselling, academic coordination and buddy networks to facilitate their transition back to campus life.

The institute will also establish an independent Student Grievance Ombudsperson to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism. Awareness campaigns on mental health issues and substance-use laws will also be conducted across the campus.

In another major initiative, an external committee comprising two senior mental health experts, one welfare professional and two student representatives will undertake a comprehensive review of the institute’s Mental Health Support System and Wellness Policy.

The panel will examine existing provisions, emergency response protocols, referral mechanisms and monitoring arrangements before suggesting changes.

The proposed reforms also include mandatory workshops on empathy, soft skills and mental health sensitisation for administrative and hostel staff, as well as faculty members.

The institute said the initiatives were aimed at creating an empathetic, transparent and resilient campus environment, adding that the structural reforms reflected its commitment to student welfare and continuous institutional improvement.