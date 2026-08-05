IIT-Delhi, Cisco launch technology hub

In a major push to strengthen India’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, IIT Delhi and global technology major Cisco have launched a dedicated Technology Hub that will bring together cutting-edge research, industry expertise and government collaboration to build a future-ready digital workforce and a more secure digital ecosystem.

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The three-year partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will focus on advancing AI and cybersecurity research, developing specialised skills, and fostering collaboration among academia, industry and government.

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The Cisco Technology Hub on AI and Cybersecurity aims to emerge as a leading centre for research, innovation and talent development in the Indo-Pacific region. It will work with government stakeholders on digital frameworks, security standards and strategic guidelines while developing solutions to real-world challenges and emerging cyber threats.

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Prof Jayant Jain, Dean (Corporate Relations), IIT Delhi, said, “This collaboration builds on the Institute’s commitment to promoting knowledge exchange and co-creation with industry partners. Through this initiative, we aim to foster innovation, develop future-ready talent and contribute to strengthening India’s digital ecosystem.”

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & South Asia, said, “Strong collaboration among academia, industry and government is critical to driving innovation in India. Our partnership with IIT Delhi brings together research and technology expertise to advance frontier AI research, develop secure solutions for real-world AI and cybersecurity challenges, and build a pipeline of next-generation talent that will shape India’s digital future.”

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The hub will support both fundamental and applied research in AI and cybersecurity, with grants and fellowships planned for PhD and MTech students. A Chair of Excellence will also support research projects aligned with the hub’s objectives. IIT Delhi scholars will collaborate with Cisco’s global research teams to address industry challenges and evolving cybersecurity threats. The hub will also encourage the publication of white papers examining government policies.