IIT Delhi, ICICI Foundation launch advanced innovation labs

In a major boost to India’s innovation, manufacturing and biotechnology sectors, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), in partnership with the ICICI Foundation, has inaugurated two state-of-the-art facilities aimed at accelerating research, entrepreneurship and technology development.

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The newly upgraded Foundation for Smart Manufacturing (FSM) Lab and the enhanced Bio Innovation Lab under BioNEST were inaugurated at IIT Delhi.

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The two facilities are expected to serve as innovation hubs for students, researchers, start-ups, innovators and MSMEs by providing access to advanced infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing, validation and skill development.

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The initiative aims to strengthen India’s capabilities in smart manufacturing, biotechnology and advanced bio-manufacturing while supporting the development of future-ready technologies.

The upgraded FSM Lab has been developed as part of IIT Delhi’s vision to advance Industry 4.0 technologies and strengthen India’s manufacturing competitiveness. Equipped with advanced manufacturing systems, automation technologies and rapid prototyping capabilities, the facility will help start-ups and MSMEs transform ideas into market-ready products. The lab will also offer hands-on training, skilling and certification programmes to prepare a workforce for the evolving demands of modern industry.

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The enhanced Bio Innovation Lab will further expand the capabilities of BioNEST, IIT Delhi’s biotechnology incubator managed through the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT). With advanced infrastructure for translational research and product development, the facility will support innovation in healthcare, diagnostics, precision medicine, genomics and medical technologies. Researchers and start-ups will gain access to tools that can help accelerate the journey from laboratory discoveries to real-world solutions.

Jayant Jain, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said, “The inauguration of these facilities marks another important milestone in IIT Delhi’s commitment to fostering innovation-led growth and strengthening industry-academia collaboration. Through the support of the ICICI Foundation, we are creating world-class infrastructure that will empower start-ups, researchers, students and MSMEs to transform ideas into impactful solutions. These facilities will not only accelerate technological innovation but also contribute significantly to skill development and entrepreneurship in sectors critical to India’s future.”

Highlighting the role of the smart manufacturing facility, Sunil Jha, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Delhi, and Director, Foundation for Smart Manufacturing, said, “The upgraded FSM Lab has been envisioned as a collaborative platform where advanced manufacturing technologies can be translated into practical industrial applications. By providing access to cutting-edge equipment, prototyping facilities and specialised training, we aim to help start-ups and MSMEs reduce innovation cycles, improve product quality and enhance global competitiveness. The facility will also play a key role in preparing a skilled workforce for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing ecosystems.”

The inauguration reflects the shared commitment of IIT Delhi and the ICICI Foundation to building a stronger innovation ecosystem in India. By creating world-class research and incubation infrastructure, the partnership aims to nurture entrepreneurship, encourage scientific breakthroughs and support sustainable socio-economic development across key sectors of the economy.