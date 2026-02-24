IIT-Delhi, Jindal Steel tie-up on structural steel research

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jindal Steel to set up a Nodal Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on advancing structural steel research, design innovation and skilling, with a special emphasis on high-strength and performance-oriented steel applications.

The centre aims to promote wider use of structural steel in construction, enabling sustainable buildings, lower life cycle costs and faster infrastructure development across India. It will function as a translational platform connecting research, design, fabrication and construction, ensuring that innovations move efficiently from laboratories to real world projects.

The Nodal CoE will support high-strength steel applications in housing, bridges, tall buildings and industrial structures. It will work towards modernising design codes and methodologies, promoting performance-based design, durability, lowvdamage systems, multi-hazard resilience and reduced carbon footprint.

In addition to research, the Centre will lead nationwide capacity building initiatives through workshops, specialised courses, digital platforms and direct design support for infrastructure projects. Chair Professorships will be introduced to attract global expertise and strengthen industry linked research in structural steel.

As the Nodal Institute, IIT Delhi will provide technical leadership under a hub and spoke model. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will collaborate through research, training, curriculum development and outreach, creating a coordinated national ecosystem for steel construction.

Commenting on the partnership, Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “We are pleased to partner with Jindal Steel to establish this Nodal Centre of Excellence at IIT Delhi. The Centre will bring academic rigour and continuity to structural steel research, particularly in high-strength applications. Together, we have identified the need to systematically review design methodologies and performance frameworks suited to Indian conditions. Through this collaboration, IIT Delhi will generate knowledge, develop reference materials, and support capacity building for the engineering community. It will also enable sustained dialogue between researchers, policymakers, and professionals essential for advancing structural steel construction in India.”

Gautam Malhotra, CEO, Jindal Steel, added, “India stands at a crucial stage in its infrastructure development. While steel production capacity is strong, the ecosystem for high strength, performance oriented structural steel must be strengthened. This partnership with IIT Delhi is a strategic step toward modernising design standards, advancing research, and enabling scalable infrastructure solutions. By aligning research, innovation, and industry practice, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable built environment. We look forward to working with IIT Delhi and the wider IIT network to develop construction solutions that are safer, more sustainable, and globally competitive.”

The initiative aligns with India’s infrastructure modernisation goals and seeks to build a resilient and sustainable steel construction ecosystem in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.