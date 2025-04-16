IIT-Delhi joins hands with Micron Technology for research in electronic modelling

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Tuesday partnered with Micron Technology to advance research in electronic materials and AI-driven modelling, strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.

This collaboration aims to harness cutting-edge technology and scientific innovation to address critical challenges in the semiconductor sector, reinforcing a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and development.

The research will focus on electronic materials and AI-powered neural models to predict and mitigate fatigue and fracture propagation in copper-based electronic components, ultimately enhancing the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices. This initiative will be led by principal investigators Souvik Chakraborty, Ritwik Bandyopadhyay and Md Rushdie Ibne Islam from the department of applied mechanics at IIT-Delhi.

Advertisement

Speaking about the collaboration, Preeti Ranjan Panda, dean of corporate relations, said: “At IIT-Delhi, we are committed to fostering industry-academia collaborations that drive impactful research and innovation. Our association with Micron Technology is a perfect confluence of academic rigor and industrial expertise, propelling advancements in electronic materials and AI-driven modelling and addressing critical challenges in the semiconductor industry.”