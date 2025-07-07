IIT-Delhi launches online executive programme on AI in Healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has launched a new programme — executive programme for AI in healthcare with TeamLease Edtech under its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). Designed for clinicians, engineers, data professionals and med-tech entrepreneurs, the 24-week programme equips participants with future-ready skills to drive innovation in patient care, diagnostics, public health and hospital operations.

The programme is designed to be accessible for both technical and non-technical professionals. It will be delivered through live, interactive weekend sessions, offering working professionals a flexible learning experience enriched with real-world case studies, industry mentorship and capstone projects.

“At IIT-Delhi’s CEP, our mission is to build next-gen capabilities that respond to India’s and the world’s evolving healthcare needs,” said Professor Manav Bhatnagar, Head of CEP, IIT Delhi. “AI is no longer optional — it’s central to modern medicine. This new programme empowers professionals to lead that transformation.”

The programme has been launched in collaboration with TeamLease EdTech, which will serve as IIT-Delhi’s technology and student success partner.

“Our collaboration with IIT-Delhi brings a powerful AI curriculum to those at the heart of healthcare innovation. This programme will prepare professionals to bridge the gap between clinical knowledge and data intelligence, creating solutions that impact lives,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

IIT-Delhi noted that the programme aligned with national and global trends.

“With this initiative, IIT-Delhi is not only providing skill development but also contributing to the larger healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare professionals will now have the tools to co-create future-ready solutions,” said Richa Malhotra, AI researcher

and visiting faculty at the institute.