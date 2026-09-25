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Home / Delhi / IIT-Delhi researchers develop India’s first working micro-GPU

IIT-Delhi researchers develop India’s first working micro-GPU

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The architecture can potentially be mapped either to silicon-based Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) or programmable hardware such as FPGAs.
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Researchers at IIT-Delhi have developed the country’s first working and demonstrable indigenously designed micro-Graphics Processing Unit (micro-GPU), a development that could help reduce India’s dependence on imported graphics hardware for a range of embedded applications.

The micro-GPU has been designed by researchers from the Electrical Engineering Department and demonstrates programmable graphics rendering using a custom floating-point GPU engine implemented entirely in Register Transfer Language (RTL) and mapped onto a Spartan-7 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) platform.

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“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first working, demonstrable indigenously designed micro-GPU from a university in India,” the researchers said. The project was led by MTech students Nammi Akash and M Ravi Teja under the guidance of professors Jayadeva and Kaushik Saha. The hardware architecture is a scalable programmable graphics processor IP that can be used in industrial control displays, low-cost human machine interfaces, e-rickshaw dashboard navigators, inland water navigation terminals for small fishing boats, educational e-book readers and other affordable embedded visualisation systems.

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The architecture can potentially be mapped either to silicon-based Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) or programmable hardware such as FPGAs. In a joint statement, Akash and Ravi Teja said, “Our objective was to create a compact but genuinely programmable graphics processing architecture suitable for FPGA implementation and future ASIC realisation. We hope such indigenous hardware systems can support affordable digital access platforms and contribute meaningfully toward bridging the digital divide. We are grateful to our institute, IIT Delhi, for providing the academic environment and the technical platform that enabled this work.”

The team is now working on a roadmap for an 8–16 core vector style graphics processor architecture, along with an optimised compiler and graphics software toolchain. It is also exploring a proof-of-concept implementation using a 65nm ASIC process node. Prof Jayadeva said the work demonstrated the educational and research potential of indigenous programmable graphics hardware for affordable and socially useful computing platforms, adding that several innovations were required to realise the design on a standard FPGA board.

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The researchers plan to seek funding for ASIC development, system integration and eventual commercialisation of the technology.

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