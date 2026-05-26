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Home / Delhi / IIT-D flags off 45-member delegation to Chhattisgarh Under Yuva Sangam VI

IIT-D flags off 45-member delegation to Chhattisgarh Under Yuva Sangam VI

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has flagged off a 45-member youth delegation from Delhi to Chhattisgarh under the Yuva Sangam Phase VI programme, an initiative of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

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The orientation and flag-off ceremony marked the start of a week-long educational and cultural exchange programme. The Delhi delegation will be hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai.

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The delegation includes 45 participants — 24 women and 21 men — selected from various districts and institutions across Delhi. The participants come from diverse backgrounds, including arts, science, engineering, commerce, NCC and NSS.

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The initiative aims to strengthen people-to-people ties among youth through inter-state exposure visits while promoting national integration and cultural understanding. The programme is built around five themes — Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions and Culture), Pragati (Development and Governance), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology and Innovation).

IAS officer Govind Jaiswal said, “You are the future of the country, and this opportunity has been given to help you experience the cultural diversity of our nation beyond regional boundaries. The responsibility to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 rests on the youth.” The programme aims to expose participants to India’s cultural diversity while nurturing values of inclusivity, service, mutual respect and nation-building. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Yuva Sangam seeks to create informed, empathetic and future-ready citizens through experiential learning and cultural exchange.

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