IIT-Delhi set to constitute external panel to probe MSc student’s death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to constitute a five-member External Inquiry Committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student on the institute campus, sources said.

Advertisement

The student's death had led to protests on the campus, with students raising concerns over institutional accountability and student welfare.

Advertisement

The panel would be tasked with conducting an external inquiry into the circumstances that led to the student's death. It would examine whether there were any institutional or administrative aspects that require further attention.

Advertisement

Students have been demanding greater accountability from the institute administration following the death. Protests were held on the IIT-Delhi campus, with student groups also raising concerns about the administration's handling of student welfare-related issues.