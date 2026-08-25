IIT-Delhi set to constitute external panel to probe MSc student’s death
Students had earlier demanded greater accountability from the institute administration following the death
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to constitute a five-member External Inquiry Committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student on the institute campus, sources said.
The student's death had led to protests on the campus, with students raising concerns over institutional accountability and student welfare.
The panel would be tasked with conducting an external inquiry into the circumstances that led to the student's death. It would examine whether there were any institutional or administrative aspects that require further attention.
Students have been demanding greater accountability from the institute administration following the death. Protests were held on the IIT-Delhi campus, with student groups also raising concerns about the administration's handling of student welfare-related issues.