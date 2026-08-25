DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / IIT-Delhi set to constitute external panel to probe MSc student’s death

IIT-Delhi set to constitute external panel to probe MSc student’s death

Students had earlier demanded greater accountability from the institute administration following the death

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:41 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IIT-Delhi
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to constitute a five-member External Inquiry Committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student on the institute campus, sources said.

Advertisement

The student's death had led to protests on the campus, with students raising concerns over institutional accountability and student welfare.

Advertisement

The panel would be tasked with conducting an external inquiry into the circumstances that led to the student's death. It would examine whether there were any institutional or administrative aspects that require further attention.

Advertisement

Students have been demanding greater accountability from the institute administration following the death. Protests were held on the IIT-Delhi campus, with student groups also raising concerns about the administration's handling of student welfare-related issues.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts