IIT-Delhi showcases quantum & deep-tech innovations in France

From artificial intelligence-powered industrial solutions and quantum communication technologies to healthcare innovations and sustainable energy products, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, emerged as one of the major attractions at Bharat Innovates 2026, India’s flagship innovation exhibition being held in Nice, France.

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The three-day event brought together universities, research institutions, startups, investors and industry leaders from across the world to showcase cutting-edge technologies and explore new opportunities for collaboration and partnership.

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IIT-Delhi presented a diverse portfolio of innovations developed by its researchers and startups across sectors such as healthcare, defence, artificial intelligence, smart textiles, energy and quantum technologies. The exhibits attracted strong interest from global technology companies, investors, policymakers and academic institutions, underlining the institute’s growing role in translating research into real-world applications and commercial solutions.

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A key highlight of the exhibition was the recognition of IIT-Delhi’s international partnerships. During interactions at the event, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to the institute’s collaboration with Sorbonne University as an example of the deepening India-France partnership in higher education, research and innovation. The institute also played a prominent role in shaping the broader innovation agenda at the event. Along with IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi served as co-chair of the Incubator Innovation Bridge, a global platform designed to connect startups, incubators, universities, investors and research organisations. The initiative aims to facilitate mentoring, startup exchanges and cross-border technology transfer, helping deep-tech ventures access international markets and growth opportunities.

Several IIT-Delhi-linked startups were among the 120 startups selected from across India to showcase their innovations at the event. Among them was deep-tech startup CYRAN-AI, which announced a strategic partnership with French aerospace and defence major Safran Aircraft Engines to deploy advanced Edge AI technologies in precision manufacturing and aero-engine maintenance operations. The startup also signed an agreement with Dutch semiconductor company Innatera to develop ultra-low-power neuromorphic AI systems for intelligent sensing and wearable technologies.

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IIT Delhi expanded its global footprint by signing memoranda of understanding with Institut Polytechnique de Paris, Institut Mines-Télécom and Université Grenoble Alpes. Its technology transfer arm, the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), also entered into partnerships with French innovation and startup organisations to promote collaboration between the entrepreneurial ecosystems of the two countries.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, said: “Bharat Innovates 2026 marks a significant step forward in positioning India’s innovation ecosystem on the global stage. We believe there is strong synergy in our research and innovation partnerships with French universities, and together we can innovate and co-create solutions for India, France and beyond. The recognition of IIT Delhi’s collaboration with Sorbonne University, the International Solar Alliance, and the new partnerships established through multiple MoUs reflect our commitment to building strong, long-term international collaborations. These engagements will accelerate research translation, strengthen our innovation ecosystem and enable solutions that address global challenges.”