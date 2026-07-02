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Home / Delhi / IIT-Delhi showcases tactical aerostat for aerial surveillance

IIT-Delhi showcases tactical aerostat for aerial surveillance

Unlike drones, aerostats use helium to remain airborne for longer durations, enabling continuous surveillance

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Wednesday demonstrated an indigenous AI-enabled aerostat surveillance system that could make aerial monitoring smarter, cost-effective and more efficient.

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Developed under a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-supported project, the technology is the result of collaboration between IIT-Delhi, deep-tech startups and industry partners. The demonstration marks a step towards deploying advanced surveillance systems for defence and civilian applications.

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During the demonstration, a twenty-four cubic metre tactical aerostat was flown to a height of 30 metres, carrying a payload of up to 10 kg. The tethered, lighter-than-air platform supported surveillance, security operations and remote communication while transmitting live aerial data. Unlike drones, aerostats use helium to remain airborne for longer durations, enabling continuous surveillance. They can carry cameras and advanced sensors while offering lower operating costs, higher payload capacity and greater reliability. The technology can support applications such as border surveillance, disaster management, infrastructure monitoring, environmental observation, traffic management and emergency response.

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Made in India through research & innovation

The aerostat technology was developed under the DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) through the SITEX-I and SITEX-II research programmes at IIT-Delhi. Led by Prof Mangala Joshi and Prof B S Butola from IIT-Delhi’s Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, researchers developed indigenous aerostat hull materials and engineering technologies.

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