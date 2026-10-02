IIT-Delhi signs pact to boost academic research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic and research collaboration, including joint supervision of postgraduate students and exchange opportunities for students, research scholars and faculty.

The agreement provides a framework for joint research and co-supervision of PhD, MTech and MS(R) students. Under the collaborative arrangement, students will have at least one supervisor from the IIT-Delhi and one from an AcSIR-associated research institute.

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The MoU will also enable postgraduate students, research scholars and faculty members to undertake academic and research visits to the partner institution. Students from the IIT-Delhi and AcSIR will be able to pursue coursework and research work at either institution without separate admission or payment of tuition fees at the host institution.

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Faculty members from the IIT-Delhi and AcSIR-associated research institutes, including CSIR and ICMR institutes, will also be able to collaborate on research in areas of mutual interest and undertake joint research projects.

The collaboration aims to leverage IIT-Delhi’s academic and research strengths with the wider network and specialised research facilities of institutes associated with AcSIR, allowing students and researchers to work across institutional boundaries.

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Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi, said, “This collaboration is an opportunity to go beyond conventional student and faculty exchange and create a platform for sustained interaction among researchers. By bringing together the strengths and facilities of the IIT-Delhi and the CSIR research laboratories, we can enable students and faculty to share ideas, pursue challenging research problems, and work toward solutions to important societal challenges.”

Prof Manoj K Dhar, Director, AcSIR, said, “This MoU will open up the extensive research infrastructure and expertise of IIT and AcSIR faculties to a wider pool of students and researchers. In particular, students will have opportunities to work on research problems with strong industrial relevance. We see this as a meaningful model of collaboration between AcSIR and IITs, and an important step towards creating deeper academic and research linkages.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials from both institutions, including the Directors, Deans, Associate Deans and Heads of Departments. The ceremony also featured presentations by the IIT-Delhi and AcSIR on their academic and research activities.