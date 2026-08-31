IIT-Delhi students call off ground protest, external probe into MSc Physics student’s death agreed

Protesting students of IIT-Delhi have decided to pause their on-ground mobilisation after the institute administration accepted several of their key demands, including the constitution of an external inquiry committee into the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar.

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The decision was taken at a meeting on August 29, with the students saying they would suspend the protest until the inquiry committee’s report was shared with students, faculty and staff.

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According to a status report released by the protesting students, the administration has accepted to constitute an external inquiry committee. It has also agreed that the chairperson and student members of the panel will be nominated by the protesting students.

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The administration has further clarified that the committee’s mandate will include an investigation into the “tragic circumstances that led to the death of Rishikesh”. However, the students’ demand that officials allegedly responsible for administrative lapses be sent on leave pending the inquiry has been left to the committee to decide, in accordance with “fairness and due process”.

According to the students, another demand – timely public disclosure of all mental-health support-related protocols of the institute – has also been accepted. On compensation, the students said they had demanded Rs 1 crore for Rishikesh’s mother. The administration proposed combining a Rs 6 lakh benevolent fund, reimbursement of medical expenses and additional contributions from the IIT-Delhi Alumni and Employee Network.

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However, Rishikesh’s mother has refused monetary compensation and instead asked the institute to consider providing living quarters, or a section of living quarters, for students dealing with mental health issues, so that “no student in need is removed from campus, like Rishikesh”.

The students said the Director has agreed to examine the proposal and also look into commemorating Rishikesh’s memory on the campus.

The students have also raised concerns about the roles of the Dean of Student Affairs, Associate Dean of Hostel Management and Associate Dean of Student Welfare. They said new officials have already been appointed as the tenures of the previous office-bearers ended, but the inquiry committee would be asked to examine their roles in the alleged lapses.

The protesters also said they were collating evidence concerning alleged “insensitive remarks” made by the Associate Dean of Student Welfare and would submit it to the Director and the inquiry committee.

Defending their conduct during the week-long protest, the students rejected the IIT-Delhi Director’s August 28 communication and allegations that the demonstrations were disruptive. They said the protests were kept away from the campus hospital and other health facilities, residential hostel premises and women’s hostels.

They also said the main campus gate was not blocked indefinitely to ensure emergency access.

The students said their slogans were limited to “institutional accountability, transparency, and appeals for community solidarity”, including the appeal: “Professors bahar aao, hamara saath do.”

They also alleged disproportionate surveillance and police presence during the protests, claiming that Delhi Police personnel entered the campus in civilian clothes.

They further alleged that a woman protester was shoved by security personnel when she objected to being filmed. The students said they had maintained restraint despite what they described as intimidation.

Calling their demonstrations “measured, self-regulated, and ethically bounded”, the students said they would now focus on submitting evidence and recommendations on the institute’s mental-health support system to the external inquiry committee and administration.

They said they “reserve the right” to submit evidence and petitions concerning aspects of IIT-Delhi’s functioning that may affect students’ physical and mental well-being, while expressing hope that the administration would respond to their concerns sincerely.