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Home / Delhi / IIT-Delhi students refute Director’s ‘escalated’ protest narrative, say agitation was peaceful

IIT-Delhi students refute Director’s ‘escalated’ protest narrative, say agitation was peaceful

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A day after IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee described the protest on campus on August 27 as an “escalated” situation, protesting students rejected the administration’s account, saying the agitation remained peaceful, disciplined and confined to designated transit roads.

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In a press note issued in response to the Director’s communication, the students said they had taken deliberate steps to ensure that medical facilities, residential areas and emergency movement were not disrupted.

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According to the Director’s email, the situation “escalated significantly” on the night of August 27, when a group of protesters allegedly demonstrated between 10.30 pm and 12.30 am in front of faculty housing. The Director alleged that protesters used “unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language” in their slogans and said such conduct compromised the safety and privacy of faculty members and their families.

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The Director also said the institute would take disciplinary action against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus, including residential areas, classes and academic activities. He said the External Inquiry Committee had started functioning, financial support for the family from the Benevolent Fund had been approved, a separate fund through voluntary contributions had been created and an External Ombudsperson would be appointed the following week.

Countering the administration’s account, students said protesters “strictly refrained from sloganeering near the campus hospital and health facilities”, ensuring that patient care, emergency access and medical recovery were not compromised.

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They further said demonstrations were confined to main transit roads and that students deliberately avoided entering residential hostel premises. They also said a consensus decision was taken to avoid marching near Kailash and Himadri hostels, citing concerns related to women’s safety, privacy and security.

The students said protesters also ensured that the main campus gate was not blocked indefinitely, particularly because it becomes the sole transit point for emergency and routine movement after midnight.

On the nature of the slogans, the students said the protest was aimed at seeking institutional accountability, transparency and community solidarity. They cited the slogan, “Professors bahar aao, hamara saath do”, saying the chants were appeals to faculty members based on the relationship of trust between students and teachers.

“Protestors did not cause any ruckus or chaos either in material or in abstract ways,” the statement said.

The students also claimed that the non-violent nature of the gathering was supported by video recordings made throughout the protest.

At the same time, they alleged that protesting students were subjected to “disproportionate surveillance and police presence”, including continuous audio-visual surveillance by campus security units and external police deployment.

The students maintained that the administration’s description of the protest as unruly or disruptive ignored what they termed their “measured, self-regulated, and ethically bounded conduct”.

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