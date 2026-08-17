IIT-Delhi team develops method to make unnatural amino acids

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed a new visible-light-driven chemical strategy to synthesise unnatural amino acids and peptides with precise control over their three-dimensional structure. The development could open new possibilities in medicine, biotechnology and biomolecular research.

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The research was led by Prof Ravi P Singh of the Department of Chemistry, IIT-Delhi. Unnatural amino acids are modified forms of naturally occurring amino acids and are increasingly used in drug development, protein engineering, organic synthesis and the design of advanced biomaterials.

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A key challenge in synthesising such molecules is controlling their chirality, or molecular “handedness”. Molecules with the same atoms and arrangements can exist as mirror-image forms, known as enantiomers, which can behave very differently in biological systems.

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Since living systems generally recognise one specific three-dimensional configuration, producing the desired enantiomer selectively is crucial.

“The biggest challenge was to generate a single enantiomer of the amino acid in a selective way, which is important because biological systems usually only recognise one specific three-dimensional configuration of a molecule,” said Prof Singh.

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According to the researchers, their new approach uses visible light energy along with a chiral copper-catalyst ligand system to control chemical transformations with a high degree of selectivity. The method starts with simple and readily available natural amino acid building blocks and enables the efficient introduction of new chemical groups, allowing researchers to generate a diverse range of unnatural amino acids.

The researchers said the strategy could provide a larger repertoire of amino acid building blocks for designing next-generation biomolecules. Unnatural amino acids can be used to develop biomimetics that mimic natural proteins while offering properties such as improved stability, longer activity and enhanced target selectivity.

Several approved drugs, including bortezomib, octreotide and baclofen, use modified amino acids to enhance their therapeutic effects. Beyond drug development, unnatural amino acids are also useful for engineering proteins, studying biological processes, developing new molecular functions and creating advanced biomaterials.

“With this strategy, we could generate 43 examples of UAAs and peptides. Thus, we created building blocks for various unnatural proteins, which can be formed with unlimited possibilities of combining UAAs, opening an entire world of new biological space,” Prof Singh added.

The IIT-Delhi researchers said the availability of these diverse building blocks could help expand the chemical space accessible for designing proteins and other biomolecules with novel properties and functions.