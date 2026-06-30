IIT-Delhi to assess flood protection wall plan along Yamuna

The Delhi Government will seek IIT-Delhi’s technical assessment for a proposed flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Yamuna to protect low-lying areas of north Delhi that frequently face flooding during the monsoon.
The proposed 4.72-km wall will run from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 after IIT-Delhi completes its study, with the government aiming to finish the project before the 2027 monsoon. “For now, we will repair the existing wall along the Yamuna to protect vulnerable areas, including Yamuna Bazar,” he said. The move follows repeated flooding in Yamuna Bazar, one of Delhi’s worst-affected areas. During the 2023 floods, water levels rose by 8-10 feet in parts of the locality, forcing residents to evacuate despite the existing barrier. The proposed wall is also expected to protect Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate and Majnu Ka Tila, which have witnessed flooding during major Yamuna overflow events in 1978, 2023 and 2025. IIT-Delhi will examine the wall’s design, alignment, structural strength and possible impact on the river before construction begins. The assessment follows a recommendation by a joint flood committee report in August 2024, which identified a protection wall along the Ring Road stretch as a possible long-term flood mitigation measure. The project received government approval in April 2026, with completion targeted before the 2027 monsoon. However, the proposal is likely to face environmental scrutiny. River experts have raised concerns that restricting floodwaters from spreading across natural floodplains could affect groundwater recharge and the Yamuna’s ecology. The IIT-Delhi study will assess these issues before construction starts, while repairs to the existing wall will serve as the immediate defence during this year’s monsoon.
“For now, we will repair the existing wall along the Yamuna to protect vulnerable areas, including Yamuna Bazar,” he said.
The move follows repeated flooding in Yamuna Bazar, one of Delhi’s worst-affected areas. During the 2023 floods, water levels rose by 8-10 feet in parts of the locality, forcing residents to evacuate despite the existing barrier.
The proposed wall is also expected to protect Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate and Majnu Ka Tila, which have witnessed flooding during major Yamuna overflow events in 1978, 2023 and 2025.
IIT-Delhi will examine the wall’s design, alignment, structural strength and possible impact on the river before construction begins. The assessment follows a recommendation by a joint flood committee report in August 2024, which identified a protection wall along the Ring Road stretch as a possible long-term flood mitigation measure.
The project received government approval in April 2026, with completion targeted before the 2027 monsoon. However, the proposal is likely to face environmental scrutiny. River experts have raised concerns that restricting floodwaters from spreading across natural floodplains could affect groundwater recharge and the Yamuna’s ecology. The IIT-Delhi study will assess these issues before construction starts, while repairs to the existing wall will serve as the immediate defence during this year’s monsoon.