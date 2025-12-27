IIT Delhi to name exhibition hall after Binny Bansal

The exhibition hall on the ground floor of the Main Building of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) will be renamed Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall. The decision follows Bansal’s largest-ever unrestricted individual donation to IIT-Delhi through significant contributions to the IIT-Delhi Endowment Fund. In recognition of his extraordinary generosity and long-term commitment to his alma mater, and on the recommendation of the naming committee, the Board for Educational and Research Planning (BERP) approved the proposal to name the exhibition hall after him.

The announcement was made by Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi, during an alumni mixer in Singapore, which brought together prominent alumni, entrepreneurs and donors to discuss the institute’s future growth and priorities. IIT-Delhi was represented at the event by Prof Banerjee, Prof Nilanjan Senroy, Dean of Alumni Relations, Prof Abhijit Abhyankar, and Mona Singh, CEO of the IIT-Delhi Endowment Management Foundation. The delegation held one-on-one interactions with alumni, including leading founders such as Saurabh Mittal and Binny Bansal.

The exhibition hall is a key space on campus used for academic showcases, innovation expos, student projects and institutional events.

According to IIT-Delhi, contributions to the General Endowment support a wide range of strategic initiatives, including scholarships for meritorious students, seed funding for cutting-edge research, strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems and the development of world-class physical and digital infrastructure. Bansal’s contribution is expected to further enable the institute to create an environment where faculty and students can pursue high-impact work with global relevance.

“Bansal has set a new benchmark and inspired generations of alumni to contribute to the institute’s growth and long-term vision,” Prof Banerjee said.