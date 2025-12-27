DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / IIT Delhi to name exhibition hall after Binny Bansal

IIT Delhi to name exhibition hall after Binny Bansal

Decision follows Flipkart co-founder's significant donation to alma mater

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The exhibition hall on the ground floor of the Main Building of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) will be renamed Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall. The decision follows Bansal’s largest-ever unrestricted individual donation to IIT-Delhi through significant contributions to the IIT-Delhi Endowment Fund. In recognition of his extraordinary generosity and long-term commitment to his alma mater, and on the recommendation of the naming committee, the Board for Educational and Research Planning (BERP) approved the proposal to name the exhibition hall after him.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi, during an alumni mixer in Singapore, which brought together prominent alumni, entrepreneurs and donors to discuss the institute’s future growth and priorities. IIT-Delhi was represented at the event by Prof Banerjee, Prof Nilanjan Senroy, Dean of Alumni Relations, Prof Abhijit Abhyankar, and Mona Singh, CEO of the IIT-Delhi Endowment Management Foundation. The delegation held one-on-one interactions with alumni, including leading founders such as Saurabh Mittal and Binny Bansal.

Advertisement

The exhibition hall is a key space on campus used for academic showcases, innovation expos, student projects and institutional events.

Advertisement

According to IIT-Delhi, contributions to the General Endowment support a wide range of strategic initiatives, including scholarships for meritorious students, seed funding for cutting-edge research, strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems and the development of world-class physical and digital infrastructure. Bansal’s contribution is expected to further enable the institute to create an environment where faculty and students can pursue high-impact work with global relevance.

“Bansal has set a new benchmark and inspired generations of alumni to contribute to the institute’s growth and long-term vision,” Prof Banerjee said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts