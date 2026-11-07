IIT-Delhi, Walmart Global Tech join hands for Rs 9 cr AI research initiative

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence has partnered with Walmart Global Tech on a four-year initiative worth approximately Rs. 9 crore to strengthen research, education and talent development in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Data Science.

The partnership will support advanced research, student fellowships, faculty development and teacher training, with approximately Rs. 2.3 crore earmarked for the current financial year. The initiative aims to strengthen AI research infrastructure at the institute while creating a pipeline of skilled researchers and professionals in the field.

Under the collaboration, the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence will undertake research focused on applications relevant to industry and society, provide dedicated fellowships to student researchers, and organise faculty development and teacher training programmes. The initiative will also extend learning opportunities to industry professionals and learners from underrepresented communities, taking AI education beyond the IIT Delhi campus.

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Jayant Jain, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said, "Artificial Intelligence is transforming research, industry and society at an unprecedented pace.

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"Partnerships with industry provide an important avenue to strengthen the ecosystem for advanced research, innovation and technology-based entrepreneurship. We are pleased to partner with Walmart Global Tech and look forward to creating meaningful and lasting impact through this collaboration."

Balu Chaturvedula, SVP and Country Head, Walmart Global Tech, said, "India has the talent and ambition to be a defining force in the AI era. The opportunity now is to build the depth of research, engineering and education that allows that talent to shape technology with lasting relevance. Our partnership with IIT Delhi’s Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence is rooted in that belief. By supporting researchers, expanding pathways for students and strengthening the educators who multiply this capability over time, we hope to help build an AI ecosystem that is rigorous in its foundations, broad in its reach and meaningful in the problems it can solve.”

IIT Delhi will lead the implementation of the initiative over the next four years, with regular reviews to assess its progress and outcomes. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the institute's capacity to train the next generation of AI researchers, educators and innovators.

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Established in 2020, the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence brings together faculty members from different disciplines to advance research and education in AI. Its research areas include healthcare, robotics, materials science, Industry 4.0, climate and transportation. Prof Chetan Arora heads the school.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof Chetan Arora, Head, Yardi School of AI, IIT Delhi, said, “The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to nurturing world-class AI research and talent, and to harnessing technology for societal impact. We are grateful to Walmart Global for this generous support. It will help us build the research infrastructure and nurture the talent needed to push the frontiers of AI, from foundational research to applications that solve real problems in society. This partnership will strengthen the school’s ability to train the next generation of AI researchers and innovators for India and the world. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”