Imagine a scientist in a laboratory, adjusting a powerful microscope, meticulously running experiments and analysing data. Now imagine that the scientist is not human. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, along with collaborators from Denmark and Germany, have turned science-fiction into reality with their new AI agent, AILA (Artificially Intelligent Lab Assistant).

Unlike popular AI tools that assist with writing or data analysis, AILA is designed to physically operate laboratory instruments, make decisions during experiments and interpret results, all without human intervention.

The study was reported in the Nature Communications journal, in a paper titled ‘Evaluating large language model agents for automation of atomic force microscopy’. At the core of AILA’s development was the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM), one of the most sophisticated and delicate instruments used in materials science to study matter at the nanoscale. The researchers demonstrated that AILA can independently control the AFM, optimise its settings, respond to real-time feedback, and deliver high-quality experimental data.

For lab researchers, the impact of the breakthrough is already evident. Indrajeet Mandal, first author of the study and PhD scholar, said, “AILA helps me with my daily experimental tasks and speeds up my research significantly.”

“Previously, it would take me a full day to optimize microscope parameters to obtain high-resolution, noise-free images. Now, the same task is completed in just 7–10 minutes,” he added.

The study was conducted under the supervision of NM Anoop Krishnan from the civil engineering department and Yardi School of AI, and Nitya Nand Gosvami from the department of materials science and engineering. Explaining the significance of the finding for scientific research, Krishnan said, “Think of it this way, previously, AI could only help you write about science. Now it can actually do science, design experiments, perform them using real equipment, collect data, and interpret results.”

“Operating the AFM effectively requires a deep understanding of nanoscale physics, surface interactions, and real-time feedback control skills that typically take researchers years to master. The fact that AILA can autonomously perform these tasks marks a paradigm shift in experimental science,” said Goswami.

Elaborating on the challenges faced during the study, the researchers pointed out that being good at answering scientific questions did not automatically translate into performing well inside a laboratory. Explaining this gap, Indrajeet said, “It’s like the difference between learning driving rules from a textbook and actually navigating busy traffic.”

Safety remains another key concern. During the experiments, AI agents occasionally deviated from instructions, highlighting the need for strong safeguards to prevent accidents or damage to expensive scientific equipment. As India sharpens its focus on areas such as energy storage, sustainable materials, and advanced manufacturing, technologies like AILA could dramatically speed-up scientific discovery. Not only does the finding showcase the growing role of AI in laboratories, it also positions Indian scientists at the forefront of a global shift toward autonomous research.