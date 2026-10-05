IIT PhD scholar’s death: FIR registered after 47 days in hospital

The FIR, numbered 243/2026, was registered on October 4 at the Kishangarh police station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Cops said the case was registered following directions of the Supreme Court and on the basis of a complaint from the Security Officer of IIT Delhi.

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The scholar was found in an unconscious and injured condition at his rented accommodation on August 18. The door was locked from inside and was broken open by neighbours. The police took him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment for more than 45 days before his death.

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The police clarified that the incident did not take place inside the IIT Delhi campus.

During the proceedings, neither the family nor witnesses raised any suspicion or allegation against any person, the police said. The scholar was alone inside the house when the incident occurred. CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the house also showed that he was alone, according to the police.

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The registration of the FIR follows the scholar’s prolonged hospitalisation and subsequent death, bringing the incident under formal investigation.