Home / Delhi / IIT-Roorkee alumni gather in Delhi to discuss AI’s impact on careers

IIT-Roorkee alumni gather in Delhi to discuss AI’s impact on careers

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Alumni Association (IITRAA) on Saturday hosted its annual Global Alumni Meet in Delhi, bringing together over 1,000 alumni, industry leaders, academicians and policymakers to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work.

Held at the Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, the event marked nearly 178 years of IIT Roorkee’s academic legacy and centred on the theme “Reinventing Careers in the Age of AI”. The summit aimed to address emerging challenges and opportunities posed by rapid technological change, with a focus on workforce resilience, ethical innovation and leadership in an automated era.

A key session titled “Infrastructure – The Growth Multipliers” featured experts including Dr Achal Mittal, Emeritus Scientist at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI); Dr L.P. Singh, Director General of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM); Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) Vice Chairman Manoj Garg; and Signature Global CEO Sanjay Vashney. The panel discussed the role of carbon capture technologies in infrastructure development, the shift from cost-based to quality-assurance-based bidding, and adoption of advanced structural health monitoring systems.

The meet also included an authors’ conclave and a startup pitching session focused on AI-driven solutions and rising energy demands.

