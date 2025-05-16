DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / IIT students showcase innovation at manufacturing exhibition

IIT students showcase innovation at manufacturing exhibition

The Central Workshop at IIT Delhi on Thursday organised a ‘manufacturing innovation show’ to exhibit creative products developed by first-year undergraduate students across all engineering disciplines. Over 150 projects were displayed in the Lecture Hall Complex under eight thematic areas:...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:04 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Central Workshop at IIT Delhi on Thursday organised a ‘manufacturing innovation show’ to exhibit creative products developed by first-year undergraduate students across all engineering disciplines.

Advertisement

Over 150 projects were displayed in the Lecture Hall Complex under eight thematic areas: Mechatronics, Mechanism, Machines, Smart Devices, Sustainability, Agriculture, Automation, Electronics & IoT and Robotics.

Working in teams of five, the students developed their ideas and built functional prototypes over a span of 10 weeks, using various resources and tools. Among the standout innovations were automatic seed-sowing and irrigation machines, as well as robotic systems for agricultural applications.

Advertisement

Several projects reflected strong awareness of sustainability problems. Notable prototypes included humidity-controlled air coolers, energy-efficient escalators, river-cleaning boats, on-road power generation systems and speed monitoring devices, according to a statement issued by the institute.

The IIT Delhi Director, Prof Rangan Banerjee, urged students to continue developing their prototypes and turn them into products that could benefit society.

Advertisement

Course coordinator Prof Sagar Sarkar, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering said, “The students engaged in hands-on learning of key manufacturing processes such as machining, welding, sheet metal forming, digital manufacturing and electronics manufacturing in the central workshop’s state-of-the-art laboratories.”

He added the practical exposure before students begin their core engineering disciplines in the second year offers invaluable experience in manufacturing processes and machine tools.

“When the country is envisioning a manufacturing-led economy, such immersive experiences will help attract more young engineers and technologists to the field of manufacturing and inspire them to develop more innovative products in future,” said Prof Sunil Jha, head of the central workshop and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi. — TNS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper