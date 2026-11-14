IITF to go global, Indian biz to get wider market: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced plans to take the India International Trade Fair (IITF) to international markets, with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) preparing to organise sector-specific and multi-sector exhibitions in countries with which India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), to provide domestic exporters, start-ups and businesses greater access to overseas markets.

Addressing the inauguration of the 45th IITF at Bharat Mandapam, Goyal said the international exhibitions would showcase Indian products, services and start-ups, enabling businesses to explore opportunities in developed economies and other markets.

“This IITF is now going to be taken across the world. ITPO is planning several international fairs, sectoral or multi-dimensional, across the world, where Indian goods, Indian services, Indian start-ups will be showcased,” he said.

Emphasising the opportunities emerging from India’s expanding network of FTAs, the minister urged manufacturers, artisans and exporters to make greater use of preferential market access and expand their international presence. “Markets are now open for us. We have to walk through the doors of those markets,” he said.

Advertisement

He projected India’s international trade growth at 15-16 per cent during the current financial year, against an estimated global trade growth of around 3-3.5 per cent.

The minister exhorted businesses to explore export opportunities for products showcased at the fair, including handicrafts, handloom products, agricultural goods and district-specific products. He said quality and sustainability would be critical to strengthening India’s competitiveness in international markets.

Earlier, inaugurating the fair, ITPO chairman Jawed Ashraf said the 45th edition would bring together India’s diversity, heritage and economic progress under one roof.

Advertisement

Describing IITF as more than an exhibition, Ashraf said it had evolved over four-and-a-half decades into a platform showcasing the country’s products, traditions and achievements. He noted that, while international trade exhibitions were increasingly becoming sector-specific, IITF had retained its multi-sector and multi-product character.

Spread across 1 lakh sq m and 17 halls, this year’s fair will feature 3,500 exhibitors from 32 states and Union Territories and 11 countries. As many as 51 Central ministries, departments, organisations and public sector undertakings will also participate.

Ashraf said the fair had attracted more than 18 lakh visitors last year, and the organisers expected the footfall to increase this year, with an average of over one lakh visitors daily during the two-week event.

Advertisement

Among the key attractions this year will be the Hall of Inspiration, a dedicated start-up zone showcasing hundreds of start-ups working across different technologies, including deep-tech innovations. An interactive digital experience zone, ‘Playverse at Mandapam’, has also been introduced.

The One District, One Product (ODOP) pavilion will feature products from 21 states, highlighting the traditional crafts, cuisine and unique strengths of different districts. Ashraf said the cultural programme had also been expanded, with around 87 performances scheduled over the 14-day event, featuring classical, folk and contemporary art forms from across the country.

The opening ceremony featured a performance by classical dancer Madhavi Mudgal, a Padma Shri awardee, and her troupe.

To improve visitor convenience, the organisers have arranged around 90 food outlets and introduced the IITF-2026 mobile application to help visitors navigate the venue and book tickets. Metro tickets are available online and at 55 Delhi Metro stations. Dedicated arrangements have also been made for app-based cab services at Bharat Mandapam.

The 45th IITF will be open to visitors from November 14 to 27.