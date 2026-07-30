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Home / Delhi / IKEA expands Delhi footprint with second store in Saket

IKEA expands Delhi footprint with second store in Saket

Saket outlet is not IKEA's first in Delhi; the company entered the National Capital nearly a year ago with its first Delhi store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurates the store in the presence of Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff and IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni. Photo: @LtGovDelhi/X
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Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA on Thursday expanded its presence in New Delhi with the inauguration of its new store in Saket, marking another step in the brand's growing India journey and Delhi's evolving retail landscape.

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Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the store in the presence of Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff and IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni.

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Describing the opening as a reflection of Delhi's growing economic appeal, the LG said accessible, affordable and sustainable home solutions are increasingly important for the city's growing families and young professionals.

He added that the arrival of the Swedish retailer reinforces Delhi's position as an attractive destination for global investment and business.

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While the inauguration was celebrated as a milestone, the Saket outlet is not IKEA's first in Delhi. The company entered the National Capital nearly a year ago with its first Delhi store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. The new South Delhi outlet is expected to make the brand more accessible to shoppers from the southern parts of the city.

Sharing the announcement on its official social media handle, IKEA India said, "Our second Delhi store is now open at DLF Avenue, Saket! Thank you to the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Sweden in India, and everyone who joined us for this milestone."

Known for its Scandinavian-inspired designs, space-saving furniture and do-it-yourself assembly concept, IKEA has carved out a niche among first-time homeowners, young professionals and families looking for functional yet affordable home décor.

Its showroom-style layouts, where customers can explore fully furnished rooms and practical storage ideas, have also made it a popular weekend destination.

The company's story began in 1943 in the Swedish village of Agunnaryd, when 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad started a small business using money gifted by his father for performing well in school. He initially sold everyday items such as pens and wallets before introducing furniture in 1948, laying the foundation for what would become one of the world's largest home furnishing brands.

India has played an increasingly significant role in IKEA's global operations. While the company has sourced products from India for three decades as part of the Ingka Group, it opened its first store in India back in 2018 in Hyderabad.

For Delhi's home decor enthusiasts, the Saket store represents more than just another shopping destination. It reflects the city's growing appetite for global lifestyle brands while offering consumers fresh ideas for designing modern, sustainable and functional living spaces.

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