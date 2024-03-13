Illegal hoardings, posters dot Faridabad

The menace of illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material at public places has been going on unchecked in Faridabad. The violations have not only become a cause of inconvenience for residents and commuters, but also result in the defacement of public properties, including roads. Red lights at some of the crossings have been hidden behind such material, leading to the risk of accidents. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the offenders. AK Gaur, Faridabad
Choked drain irks Matiala residents
Despite efforts to draw official attention to the matter through several complaints, residents of Matiala continue to face difficulties due to a blocked drain. The authorities are yet to address the issue, leaving residents and commuters high and dry. The situation shows no signs of improvement, and officials concerned must take action.
Rajat Kapoor, Matiala
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
