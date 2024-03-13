Illegal hoardings, posters dot Faridabad

The menace of illegal hoardings, banners and other publicity material at public places has been going on unchecked in Faridabad. The violations have not only become a cause of inconvenience for residents and commuters, but also result in the defacement of public properties, including roads. Red lights at some of the crossings have been hidden behind such material, leading to the risk of accidents. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the offenders. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Choked drain irks Matiala residents

Despite efforts to draw official attention to the matter through several complaints, residents of Matiala continue to face difficulties due to a blocked drain. The authorities are yet to address the issue, leaving residents and commuters high and dry. The situation shows no signs of improvement, and officials concerned must take action.

Rajat Kapoor, Matiala

What our readers say

