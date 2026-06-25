Illegal PGs, guest houses in DLF phases get June 30 deadline before sealing resumes

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has started circulating a public advisory across DLF Phases 1 to 5, giving occupants of illegally run paying-guest (PG) accommodations, guest houses, hotels, hostels, co-living facilities and commercial offices until June 30 to make alternative arrangements before its sealing drive resumes.

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Issued by the Office of the District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram, the notice is now being distributed in DLF Phase 3 after a week-long pause in the demolition and sealing operation. The department had halted the drive to give affected tenants time to relocate. The advisory asks residents and tenants to verify the legal status of their premises and coordinate with landlords instead of waiting for enforcement action.

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The notice states that several residential plots have been illegally converted for commercial use in violation of zoning regulations, approved building plans and development control norms. It adds that many premises have already been sealed and restoration proceedings are under way. The department said occupants are often unaware of notices issued against properties and warned that it would not be responsible for losses or disruptions caused by sealing of unauthorised buildings.

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The action follows Punjab and Haryana High Court directions to curb illegal construction and commercial misuse of residential plots in DLF colonies. The drive has revealed the scale of violations, with single residential plots being converted into large PG facilities with up to 100 rooms. A merged complex on Nathupur Road alone had 128 illegal PG rooms, while more than 200 rooms were sealed on some days of the operation. Inspectors also found structural violations, including stilt-plus-five buildings on plots where only stilt-plus-four construction is allowed.

The impact on residents became evident after the sealing of Amaltas Apartments in S Block left around 40 families without homes overnight. The action triggered demands from tenants for prior notice, time to vacate and a mechanism to recover deposits and belongings. The week’s pause and the advisory followed these concerns.

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District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said property owners had been served notices in advance and that landlords who concealed information from tenants while profiting from illegal units were responsible for the hardship caused. Officials said the drive would resume after the June 30 deadline.