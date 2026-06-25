DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Illegal PGs, guest houses in DLF phases get June 30 deadline before sealing resumes

Illegal PGs, guest houses in DLF phases get June 30 deadline before sealing resumes

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A DTP official attaches a public advisory at a DLF accommodation.
Advertisement

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has started circulating a public advisory across DLF Phases 1 to 5, giving occupants of illegally run paying-guest (PG) accommodations, guest houses, hotels, hostels, co-living facilities and commercial offices until June 30 to make alternative arrangements before its sealing drive resumes.

Advertisement

Issued by the Office of the District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram, the notice is now being distributed in DLF Phase 3 after a week-long pause in the demolition and sealing operation. The department had halted the drive to give affected tenants time to relocate. The advisory asks residents and tenants to verify the legal status of their premises and coordinate with landlords instead of waiting for enforcement action.

Advertisement

The notice states that several residential plots have been illegally converted for commercial use in violation of zoning regulations, approved building plans and development control norms. It adds that many premises have already been sealed and restoration proceedings are under way. The department said occupants are often unaware of notices issued against properties and warned that it would not be responsible for losses or disruptions caused by sealing of unauthorised buildings.

Advertisement

The action follows Punjab and Haryana High Court directions to curb illegal construction and commercial misuse of residential plots in DLF colonies. The drive has revealed the scale of violations, with single residential plots being converted into large PG facilities with up to 100 rooms. A merged complex on Nathupur Road alone had 128 illegal PG rooms, while more than 200 rooms were sealed on some days of the operation. Inspectors also found structural violations, including stilt-plus-five buildings on plots where only stilt-plus-four construction is allowed.

The impact on residents became evident after the sealing of Amaltas Apartments in S Block left around 40 families without homes overnight. The action triggered demands from tenants for prior notice, time to vacate and a mechanism to recover deposits and belongings. The week’s pause and the advisory followed these concerns.

Advertisement

District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said property owners had been served notices in advance and that landlords who concealed information from tenants while profiting from illegal units were responsible for the hardship caused. Officials said the drive would resume after the June 30 deadline.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts