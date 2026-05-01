Illegal property of criminals demolished in Gurugram

Advertisement

The Gurugram police on Tuesday razed an eight-storyed illegal PG accomodation of drug smuggler Satpal, alias Kalu, at Kanhai village.The police administration, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, carried out the demolition drive in the presence of a large police force.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell identified the illegal property of drug smuggler Satpal, who has been convicted under the NDPS Act and faces more than half a dozen cases. Upon investigation, the police found that he had acquired this property using proceeds from drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Officials stated that more than 50 municipal employees were deployed to demolish the PG. During the action, there was an argument between the nodal officer RS Batth and the family of the accused, but the team demolished the property.

“The residents of this PG were being charged at the rate of approximately Rs 7,000 per person, and this money was also being used for drug trafficking. On the orders of the Chief Minister, a joint team of all departments has been formed to carry out this type of action”, said nodal officer Batth.

Advertisement

Cops also demolished the property of a woman drug peddler, who had illegally occupied about 200 yards of government land belonging to the HSIIDC in Naharpur village. The police team used bulldozers on illegal occupation and the government land was got freed.

The accused woman was identified as Rajwanti, a resident of Naharpur village.