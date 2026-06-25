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Home / Delhi / Illegal property of drug peddler razed in Gurugram

Illegal property of drug peddler razed in Gurugram

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A JCB demolishes an illegal property in Pataudi area, Gurugram.
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The Gurugram police on Wednesday demolished an illegally built house belonging to an alleged drug peddler in the Pataudi area. The demolition drive was carried out jointly by the police and district administration in the presence of a heavy police deployment.

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Under its zero-tolerance policy, the Gurugram police have been taking strict action against land mafias, drug traffickers and habitual offenders. As part of the ongoing campaign, an illegally constructed property in Vyapari Mohalla, Pataudi, was identified on the basis of intelligence inputs and demolished with the assistance of the district administration. The land was later restored to its original condition.

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The accused, identified as Shoaib, alias Sikku, a resident of Vyapari Mohalla, Pataudi, has been involved in several serious criminal cases. These include four cases under the NDPS Act, three under the Gambling Act, one under the Arms Act, three related to assault, rioting and vandalism, two under the SC/ST Act, and one case of extortion and criminal intimidation. A total of 13 criminal cases have been registered against him.

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The police said the investigation revealed that the accused had illegally constructed a single-storey house on nearly 120 square yards of land in Ward No 11 of Vyapari Mohalla, Pataudi. After completion of the required administrative procedures, the unauthorised structure was demolished.

The operation was conducted by the Crime Branch, Farrukhnagar, in coordination with the district administration. The demolition was carried out under strict police supervision, and law and order was maintained throughout the operation.

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