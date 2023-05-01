Illegal structures near fort razed

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

Days after the Delhi High Court direction, the authorities on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at the Archaeological Survey of India’s Tughlaqabad Fort.

The action was taken days after the Delhi HC directed the ASI to remove encroachments in the historic fort.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of a team of officials from the South East Delhi district administration, MCD, Delhi Police and the ASI, sources said.

“About 40-45 per cent of encroachment was removed by authorities in accordance with the April 24 order of the Delhi HC. This encroachment had been a lingering issue and more action will be taken later,” a source said.

The encroachment included various structures such as dwellings, shanties and shops which had sprung in the past several years, he said. About “250 bigha of land was reclaimed at the fort site in 2000”, the source said.

A police officer said, “Under the supervision of district authorities, the demolition drive was conducted on the land of ASI, as per the court order.”