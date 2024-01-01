IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

ANI

New Delhi, January 1

It was a bitterly cold New Year's morning in the national capital, as people woke up to a cold wave and dense fog on Monday.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

With the mercury going into a free-fall, locals out in the cold were seen huddling around bonfires.

The IMD, meanwhile, put out a warning for 'dense fog' in the national capital in the first week of 2024, with the minimum temperature likely to hover between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius.

"The fog layer (encircled patch) over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northwest Madhya Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal is visible in a satellite picture at 06:15 am of January 1," read a post on the official IMD handle on X.

Meanwhile, with dense fog shrouding the entire north Indian belt, several trains to Delhi were delayed owing to reduced visibility on New Year's morning.

Many trains en route to Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, and New Delhi stations were delayed by up to four hours, according to the Railways.