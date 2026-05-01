icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm in Capital

IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm in Capital

Dept advises residents to remain cautious

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the IMD, the alert signals the likelihood of weather disturbances that could impact normal activities across Delhi. Representational photo
Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital over the next two days, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds, even as temperature recorded a noticeable rise on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the IMD, the alert signals the likelihood of weather disturbances that could impact normal activities across Delhi. The department has advised residents to remain cautious, particularly during periods of thunderstorms and sudden wind activity.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, considered the city’s representative weather station, was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius — 3.1 degrees higher than the previous day and 1.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees Celsius, which, although 0.7 degrees below normal, marked a 2.2-degree increase from Friday.

Advertisement

Similar trends were observed across other weather stations in the Capital. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees higher than the previous day, while its minimum temperature stood at 23.6 degrees Celsius. At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature rose to 24.8 degrees Celsius, registering a three-degree increase.

The Ridge and Ayanagar stations also reported notable rises in minimum temperatures, recording 23.7 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius respectively, indicating a broader warming trend across the city.

Advertisement

Despite the rising temperatures, the IMD has forecast some relief in the coming days, with light showers expected to bring down the heat. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain in the 26-28 degrees range.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 144 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts