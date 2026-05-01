IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm in Capital

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital over the next two days, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds, even as temperature recorded a noticeable rise on Saturday.

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According to the IMD, the alert signals the likelihood of weather disturbances that could impact normal activities across Delhi. The department has advised residents to remain cautious, particularly during periods of thunderstorms and sudden wind activity.

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On Saturday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, considered the city’s representative weather station, was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius — 3.1 degrees higher than the previous day and 1.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees Celsius, which, although 0.7 degrees below normal, marked a 2.2-degree increase from Friday.

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Similar trends were observed across other weather stations in the Capital. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees higher than the previous day, while its minimum temperature stood at 23.6 degrees Celsius. At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature rose to 24.8 degrees Celsius, registering a three-degree increase.

The Ridge and Ayanagar stations also reported notable rises in minimum temperatures, recording 23.7 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius respectively, indicating a broader warming trend across the city.

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Despite the rising temperatures, the IMD has forecast some relief in the coming days, with light showers expected to bring down the heat. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain in the 26-28 degrees range.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 144 at 4 pm on Saturday.