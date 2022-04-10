IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Saturday was the hottest day in Delhi in five years with the mercury touching 42.4 degrees Celsius

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Photo for representational purpose only. AP file

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of “heat wave conditions” in several parts of the city.

The relative humidity was recorded at 32 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky during the day, but there is a possibility of heatwave conditions at many places with “severe” heat wave conditions at a few places across the city.

Saturday was the hottest day in Delhi in five years with the mercury touching 42.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was close to the 45 degree Celsius-mark in neighbouring Gurugram.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest ever maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941.

The IMD had said on Saturday that this was the first time in 72 years that Delhi recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The meteorological office has issued an “orange” alert, warning of a severe heatwave in the city on Sunday too.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings—“green” (no action needed), “yellow” (watch and stay updated), “orange” (be prepared) and “red” (take action).

Saturday’s maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius at Delhi’s base station, Safdarjung Observatory, was eight notches above normal for this time of the year.

At 44.5 degrees Celsius, Gurugram was 10 degrees warmer than the average. Gurugram’s all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979.

The mercury settled at 45.2 degrees Celsius in Haryana’s Faridabad on Saturday.

Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, the IMD said.

Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave for the last one week.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to “severe” hot weather conditions in northwest India.

The weather department said northwest India and the adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, on Saturday said it is an aberration that the maximum temperature has breached the 45 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of northwest India in the first 10 days of April.

There is a good chance that Delhi may record a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in April, he said.

The capital has already recorded three heatwave days this month and the ongoing heatwave spell is likely to persist for another two to three days, Palawat said.

For the plains, a “heatwave” is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least four-and-a-half notches above normal. A “severe heatwave” is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

This year, India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.

The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over the southern parts of the country.

