Immoral trafficking racket busted in Delhi, 2 nabbed

The police claimed to have busted an organised immoral trafficking racket at SN Marg near Ajmeri Gate in Central district, and rescued eight women, including a minor. The police also recovered a large cache of cash, foreign currency, drugs and other incriminating material.

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Two men, identified as Gopi Ram Parihar, alias Suraj, and Luma Kant Pandey, both residents of Nepal, were arrested from the spot

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The operation was carried out late on Wednesday night after the police got a tip-off about illegal activities at Shop No. 56, first floor, Ajmeri Gate.

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Acting swiftly, a dedicated team of the Anti-Women Police Post (AWPP), SN Marg, along with Crime Team, FSL unit and NGO Sahyog Care for You, conducted a raid.

During the raid, the team found multiple women and customers inside, confirming that the location was being used for immoral trafficking activities. Eight women, including a 17-year-old minor, were rescued during the operation, an official said.

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In her statement, the minor girl said she was brought to Delhi from West Bengal by a woman, Alia, alias Pinki, and later handed over to a couple, Kumari and her husband Rahul, who were allegedly running the illegal setup.

The police found that several women were hidden in cramped, concealed compartments within the premises.

The police recovered Rs 1.97 lakh in cash, 118 USD, Nepalese currency, other foreign notes, 33 grams of ganja, condoms, transaction slips, medicines, tokens, knives and diaries from the spot, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the racket had interstate and cross-border links, with victims trafficked from states such as West Bengal, Assam and Nepal.

Several FIRs have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Excise Act.

The police said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the main accused, Rahul and Kumari, who are currently absconding. Further investigation is on to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network and identify other individuals involved.