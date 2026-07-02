Immoral trafficking racket unearthed at Paharganj spa

The Delhi Police busted an immoral trafficking racket operating under the guise of a spa in central Delhi’s Paharganj, officials said on Wednesday. The police rescued four women and arrested the owner-cum-manager of the spa. The accused has been identified as Ajay Malhotra (39).

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The police said they got a tip-off regarding immoral trafficking activities were being carried out under the guise of a spa on Panchkuian Road, Paharganj, Delhi.

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After getting information, a raid was conducted to verify the allegations and take legal action against those involved, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir.

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The DCP said a decoy customer was briefed and provided with marked currency notes worth Rs 2,000. After entering the spa, the decoy customer was allegedly offered sexual services by the operator, who accepted the advance payment and directed one of the women present to accompany him to a room.

After getting a pre-arranged signal, the raiding team immediately entered the premises and conducted a search. The accused was apprehended on the spot, and material related to the alleged illegal activities was recovered, the cop said.

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During interrogation, it was established that the accused was managing the spa and facilitating prostitution by providing sexual services to customers in exchange for money. Further investigation was on to identify the involvement of other persons linked to the racket.