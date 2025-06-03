DT
Impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in next Parliament session: Govt sources

Impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in next Parliament session: Govt sources

As per sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be speaking to leaders of different parties to get them on board for the impeachment motion
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:25 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
A fire incident at Varma’s residence in the national capital in March this year when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse.
The government will bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament’s next session and will seek to build an all-party consensus for action against the Allahabad High Court judge embroiled in a case of suspected corruption.

Government sources said on Tuesday that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be speaking to leaders of different parties to get them on board for the impeachment motion against the judge following his indictment by a three-member committee constituted by the then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Though the judge claimed innocence, the Supreme Court-appointed committee indicted him. Justice Varma, who was transferred to the Allahabad High Court during the controversy, was nudged to resign but has refused, prompting Khanna to write to the President and the Prime Minister to take measures for his removal.


