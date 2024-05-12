Improper waste mgmt leads to civic mess

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation has failed to manage daily waste, resulting in filthy civic conditions in many areas of the city. Tonnes of waste can be seen dumped along the service road of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as well as other roads and canals passing through the city. Foul smell emanating from waste causes inconvenience to commuters. Additionally, stray cattle foraging on garbage also lead to traffic jams and pose a risk of accidents. To make things worse, officials are citing election duty as an excuse for ignoring routine sanitation work. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Trash, debris dumped in open

Some residents are dumping garbage and debris in the open behind Emaar Emerald Hills Society, Sector 65, Gurugram. This space is reserved for developing a garden, but it has now turned into a garbage dump and a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is posing a risk to the health of area residents. The Gurugram MC should get this spot cleaned and take action against offenders for dumping garbage and debris in the open. Atul Mohan Bhardwaj, Sector 65, Gurugram

