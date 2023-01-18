In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 17

The Yamuna river has become almost twice as much polluted in the capital during the past eight years.

In 2014, pollution marker Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) at Palla — where the Yamuna enters Delhi — was well within acceptable limits at two. At its exit in Delhi at Okhla Barrage, BOD load was 32 then.

In 2023, the BOD load at Palla remains at 2 but at Okhla, it has risen to a staggering 56.

These facts came to the fore during a presentation by the Environment Department of Delhi and Delhi Jal Board at a meeting chaired by Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Saturday.

The meeting was called to take stock of the ground situation before the first meeting of a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to ensure the cleaning of the Yamuna. The NGT in its order had requested the Delhi L-G to head the committee.

It has been learnt that the rise in pollution has been consistent since 2014 with the only exception being 2019.

This deadly increase in pollution is purportedly owing to the failure of the Delhi Government in putting a check on incoming pollution through the Najafgarh drain despite the persistent directions and monitoring of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

Notably, Najafgarh drain accounts for 68.71 per cent of the waste water being discharged into the Yamuna. The other main polluter is the Shahdara drain that accounts for 10.9 per cent of the discharge.

The Delhi Government obviously fell short of addressing the cleaning of both drains the way those should have been cleaned. This was evident from the fact that the BOD load discharged into the Yamuna by Najafgarh drain amounts to 70 per cent and of the Shahdara drain is 13.95 per cent.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Delhi Jal Board is already working on these legacy problems of Delhi. We have awarded work for the upgrade of almost all the major sewage treatment plants.

“We have issued show-cause notices to the private operators running the STPs as well the Executive Engineers in case of the DJB-operated plant wherever deficiencies have been found,” he added.

“The projects are also facing difficulty because all payments were stopped in the DJB for six months due to obstacles created by the Finance Department. We request the L-G to take action against the erring officers of the Department of Finance,” Bhardwaj said.