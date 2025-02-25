DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / In a first, Capital has woman CM, LoP

In a first, Capital has woman CM, LoP

For the first time in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, both ruling government and the opposition will be led by women. BJP leader Rekha Gupta took charge as the Chief Minister, while AAP leader Atishi has been appointed...
article_Author
Samad Hoque
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:46 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

For the first time in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, both ruling government and the opposition will be led by women.

BJP leader Rekha Gupta took charge as the Chief Minister, while AAP leader Atishi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Rekha Gupta became the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Atishi.

Advertisement

However, this marks a significant milestone as it is the first instance of a woman leading the opposition in the Delhi Assembly. The AAP, during its legislative meeting on Sunday, officially announced Atishi as its LoP.

Advertisement

Rekha Gupta, despite being a first-time MLA, is no stranger to politics. She began her political journey in student politics and served as the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union in 1996. Over the years, she gained experience as a three-time councillor. However, her path to the Assembly was not easy. She faced defeats in the Shalimar Bagh constituency during the 2015 and 2020 elections. The third attempt proved successful as she triumphed over AAP’s Bandana Kumari with a margin of 29,595 votes.

On the other hand, Atishi made her mark in the Delhi Assembly after winning her first election in 2020. She was later elevated to the Chief Minister’s position in September 2024 for a brief period of 152 days following the resignation of AAP chief and former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Her appointment as the LoP adds another feather to her cap as she becomes the only second leader in Delhi’s history to transition from Chief Minister to the opposition leader, following Madan Lal Khurana in 1998.

Since AAP has never previously been in the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi’s appointment makes her the first-ever LoP from the party. Her role will be crucial in leading the party’s strategy against the BJP-led government which came to power after 26 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper