In a first, Delhi to get PUC centres at interstate bus terminals

Delhi is set to get pollution testing centres at interstate bus terminals for the first time as the government prepares to expand facilities for vehicle Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks.

The government is planning five multi-lane PUC centres under a pilot project at Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminals, along with Burari, Chhattarpur and Dwarka. The centres will allow several vehicles to be tested at the same time and PUC certificates to be issued.

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The move will also benefit buses arriving in Delhi from other states. Drivers will be able to get their vehicles tested at the bus terminals and obtain pollution certificates. At present, some buses enter Delhi without a pollution certificate.

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The proposed centres are part of the Delhi Government’s plan to increase access to pollution testing facilities across the capital. The multi-lane system will allow more vehicles to be checked at a time.