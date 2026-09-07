In big action, 5 MCD officials suspended ‘with immediate effect’ after Satya Niketan building collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended five officials from its South Zone in connection with the building collapse in Satya Niketan that has claimed at least seven lives.

The officials, suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings, include South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer (Building), Assistant Engineer (Building), and Junior Engineer (Building).

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According to the suspension orders, the officials will be paid a subsistence allowance in accordance with the applicable rules during the period of suspension.

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The action comes as the search and rescue operation at the collapsed building in Satya Niketan entered its second day on Monday. Several people, primarily students, are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

Amid the ongoing rescue efforts, the Delhi government has also directed the MCD to take immediate action against illegal constructions, particularly structures having more than four floors.

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“All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” an MCD notice issued on Monday said.

The directions come in the wake of the Satya Niketan collapse and amid heightened scrutiny of construction and building safety norms in the city.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the Delhi Fire Service and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been conducting search operations at the site to locate those still trapped beneath the rubble.