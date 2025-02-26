DT
Home / Delhi / In Brief: 2 held for online cricket betting

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have busted an online cricket betting racket, arresting two people for placing bets on the India-Pakistan match on February 23, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided...
PTI
Updated At : 09:17 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have busted an online cricket betting racket, arresting two people for placing bets on the India-Pakistan match on February 23, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Malviya Nagar where Ayan (32) and Nizam, alias Bhutto (45), were found accepting bets through an online betting application, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement. The police recovered betting equipment, he said, adding that the accused revealed that they had facilitated bets worth Rs 13 lakh. An FIR had been registered and further investigation was on.

