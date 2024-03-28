In counter-protest, BJP seeks CM’s resignation

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 27

In response to the protest by AAP leaders, BJP MLAs staged a dharna led by Opposition Leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on the Assembly premises on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led a demonstration outside the Assembly gate at noon, after which the police detained the Delhi BJP chief and party workers.

BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, waving placards with the slogan “Corrupt Kejriwal Should Resign”.

Amid protests by AAP MLAs, the Assembly session adjourned. Subsequently, BJP MLAs gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, staged a sit-in and demanded Kejriwal’s resignation.

Addressing BJP MLAs, Bidhuri highlighted the ongoing investigations against Arvind Kejriwal, stressing the necessity of accountability for multiple alleged scams. Bidhuri said, “The resignation remains the only viable recourse in such circumstances.”

Bidhuri said Kejriwal’s reluctance to adhere to the standards he previously demanded from leaders, embroiled in corruption scandals, was condemnable. He sought the Delhi Chief Minister’s prompt resignation, adding that the BJP will continuously press for Kejriwal’s resignation.

Outside the Assembly premises, Virendra Sachdeva led a demonstration with party workers from Mayur Vihar District. During the demonstration, members of the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha were also present.

Clad in black, the demonstrators raised slogans, demanding Kejriwal’s resignation. Sachdeva also scaled the Assembly’s entrance gate.

The Delhi Police prevented the BJP demonstrators from entering the premises and transported them to Timarpur where they were released after a warning.

Delhi BJP chief files complaint with Police Commissioner

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding letters purportedly issued by Arvind Kejriwal from the ED’s custody.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal lacked the authority to issue official communications while in the custody. He raised concerns over the authenticity of the letters circulated by Delhi Government ministers, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, allegedly on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal.

In his complaint, he urged the Delhi Police to conduct an inquiry into the matter to uncover the truth behind the allegedly misleading letters.

