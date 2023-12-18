In death, vendor gives fresh lease of life to five

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 17

Even amidst personal tragedy, the selfless gesture of a vegetable vendor’s wife has given a new lease of life to five others.

Vegetable vendor Sushil Kumar passed away at the age of 37 years following a road accident, but his heart continues to beat in another, infusing renewed hope and vitality.

Sushil was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was declared brain stem dead. However, in the midst of grief, a beacon of light emerged in the form of Sushil’s courageous wife.

In an act of profound generosity, she chose to donate Sushil’s organs. Under the aegis of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), a skilled medical team worked with precision to transplant his liver, kidneys, heart and eyes – into five recipients, gifting each a new ray of hope.

Sushil’s liver became a source of vitality for a Delhi resident while his kidneys found their way to recipients in Noida and Delhi. His heart embarked on a special journey to Jaipur, orchestrated by the collaborative efforts of the NOTTO. There, it found a new home in a patient, who anxiously awaited a life-saving transplant.

The seamless coordination for the noble cause was underscored by a green corridor orchestrated by traffic police from three states – Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan – ensuring the swift and unobstructed journey for the deceased’s heart.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Sushil, but it warms our souls to know that parts of him will continue to live on, bringing happiness and healing to those in need,” said his wife.