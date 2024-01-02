In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 1

The national capital witnessed the warmest New Year’s Day this year, in comparison to the last ten years. On Monday, the minimum temperature stabilised at 10.1°C, three degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature was 17°C, dipping by two degrees. In 2021, the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.1°C, lowest since 2013.

GRAP Stage-III norms revoked Considering the improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and optimistic forecasts by agencies, the CAQM on Monday revoked the stringent rules imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III. However, restrictions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II will continue to be in force.

Delhi observed zero cold days in December 2023. Only Ridge and Lodhi Road recorded cold days on the last day of the month as temperature there dipped by five and six degrees respectively, from normal to 14.6°C and 15°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the mean maximum temperature in December was 24.1°C, 1.8 degrees above its climatological mean for the month (22.8°C). The mean minimum temperature was 8.6°C, 0.2 degrees above the climatological mean (8.4°C).

In December 2023, the lowest minimum temperature was 4.9°C, recorded on December 15, while the all-time record of minimum temperature for the month is 0°C that was recorded on December 27, 1930.

The weather office has predicted that shallow fog will continue and no major changes will be observed in the minimum temperature for the next four to five days in Northwest India. In Delhi, the minimum temperatures will be around 9°C to 11°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 346 on Monday. Although the AQI continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, it showed much improvement from AQI reading at 382 on Sunday.

The central panel for monitoring air quality — Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — on Monday revoked the stringent rules imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III.

Reviewing the overall air quality parameters, the sub-committee of the CAQM decided to revoke Stage-III norms, however, restrictions as per Stage-I and Stage-II will continue to be in force. The commission has also asked the officials to maintain a strict vigil.

Officials said, “Considering the significant improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and forecasts by agencies, which indicate that the average air quality of Delhi is not likely to move to ‘severe’ category in the coming days, the subcommittee members unanimously came to the decision.”

The Stage-III was invoked last year on December 22. As restrictions are revoked, construction and demolition work will be resumed while BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will also be allowed to ply on roads with immediate effect.