In Lok Sabha, Khandelwal seeks govt’s plan for conservation of historic sites

Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, on Monday raised a significant question in the Lok Sabha, seeking details on the government’s plans for the restoration and conservation of historical sites in Delhi —particularly Chandni Chowk and its surrounding heritage precincts.

In his unstarred question, Khandelwal asked whether the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are coordinating efforts to protect key heritage sites, whether local communities and domain experts are being involved in these efforts and whether a long-term plan exists to integrate cultural restoration with tourism and urban development.

In a written response, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the House that the ASI has taken up conservation work of two centrally protected monuments situated on DDA land — Shalimar Bagh and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. He added that such work is undertaken based on the condition of the monument and available resources, in line with the National Policy for Conservation, 2014. The ASI ensures that authenticity and integrity are preserved while public amenities are developed with minimal structural impact.

Reacting to the response, Khandelwal said, “Chandni Chowk is not merely a market. It is a legacy etched in the soul of India, where every brick whispers history and every lane breathes our civilisation. Our heritage is not just about monuments — it is about memory, identity and pride.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Delhi’s cultural legacy and ensuring that restoration efforts uphold both public access and civic pride.

Taking aim at the previous Delhi government, Khandelwal added, “For years, the Aam Aadmi Party failed to safeguard and uplift the soul of Delhi’s oldest legacy. What they could not do, we will achieve under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandni Chowk will no longer be a forgotten corner of history — it will be a vibrant destination admired across the world.”