DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / In major Delhi Police rejig, 43 IPS, DANIPS officers transferred

In major Delhi Police rejig, 43 IPS, DANIPS officers transferred

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Nearly a month after the Delhi Police came under attack and scrutiny for action on protesting students during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, the force saw a major revamp today.

Advertisement

The Delhi Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 43 IPS and DANIPS officers with immediate effect, following recommendations of the Police Establishment Board and approval by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Advertisement

The reshuffle includes several senior officers and brings changes across key units, including the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Traffic, Vigilance, Special Branch, Crime, Intelligence, Licensing and district police.

Advertisement

As part of the changes, Special Commissioner of Police Garima Bhatnagar, IPS (1994), has been posted as Special CP, EOW, with additional charge as managing director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL). Special CP Manish Agrawal, IPS (1996), has been moved from Traffic to the Police Security Division (PSD), while Special CP Ajay Chaudhary, IPS (1996), has been posted as Special CP, Traffic.

Special CP David Lalrinsanga, IPS (1995), has been posted as Special CP, Operations (PCR and Communication), with additional charge of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Special CP Atul Katiyar, IPS (1997), has been shifted from Vigilance to Welfare and Legal Division.

Advertisement

Among other senior-level changes, Special CP K Jegadesan has been posted as Special CP, Intelligence, while Vivek Kishore, IPS (1999), on transfer from Arunachal Pradesh, has been posted as Special CP, SPUWAC and Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER).

The order also assigns new responsibilities to a number of Joint Commissioners of Police. Deepak Purohit, IPS (2007), has been posted as Joint CP, Licensing, replacing his previous charge of New Delhi Range. Nupur Prasad, IPS (2007), has been posted as Joint CP, New Delhi Range, after serving as Joint CP, EOW.

Monica Bharadwaj, IPS (2009), has been posted as Additional CP, Crime, while Sanjay Bhatia, IPS (2010), has been moved to Additional CP, IFSO. Dinesh Kumar Gupta, IPS (2010), has been posted as Additional CP, DPHCL, and Pratiksha Godara, IPS (2011), has been appointed Additional CP, Traffic (HQ).

At the district level, Raja Banthia, IPS (2014), has been moved from DCP, North District, to DCP, Technical and PI Hemant Tewari, IPS (2014), has been posted as DCP, Special Branch, while Vineet Kumar, IPS (2015), has been appointed DCP, South-East District.

Niharika Bhatt, IPS (2015), has been posted as DCP, North District. Sachin Singhal, IPS (2017), has been appointed DCP, Traffic, while Gaurav Tyagi, IPS (2019), has been posted as DCP, IFSO.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts