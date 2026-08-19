In major Delhi Police rejig, 43 IPS, DANIPS officers transferred

Nearly a month after the Delhi Police came under attack and scrutiny for action on protesting students during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest, the force saw a major revamp today.

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The Delhi Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 43 IPS and DANIPS officers with immediate effect, following recommendations of the Police Establishment Board and approval by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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The reshuffle includes several senior officers and brings changes across key units, including the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Traffic, Vigilance, Special Branch, Crime, Intelligence, Licensing and district police.

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As part of the changes, Special Commissioner of Police Garima Bhatnagar, IPS (1994), has been posted as Special CP, EOW, with additional charge as managing director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL). Special CP Manish Agrawal, IPS (1996), has been moved from Traffic to the Police Security Division (PSD), while Special CP Ajay Chaudhary, IPS (1996), has been posted as Special CP, Traffic.

Special CP David Lalrinsanga, IPS (1995), has been posted as Special CP, Operations (PCR and Communication), with additional charge of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Special CP Atul Katiyar, IPS (1997), has been shifted from Vigilance to Welfare and Legal Division.

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Among other senior-level changes, Special CP K Jegadesan has been posted as Special CP, Intelligence, while Vivek Kishore, IPS (1999), on transfer from Arunachal Pradesh, has been posted as Special CP, SPUWAC and Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER).

The order also assigns new responsibilities to a number of Joint Commissioners of Police. Deepak Purohit, IPS (2007), has been posted as Joint CP, Licensing, replacing his previous charge of New Delhi Range. Nupur Prasad, IPS (2007), has been posted as Joint CP, New Delhi Range, after serving as Joint CP, EOW.

Monica Bharadwaj, IPS (2009), has been posted as Additional CP, Crime, while Sanjay Bhatia, IPS (2010), has been moved to Additional CP, IFSO. Dinesh Kumar Gupta, IPS (2010), has been posted as Additional CP, DPHCL, and Pratiksha Godara, IPS (2011), has been appointed Additional CP, Traffic (HQ).

At the district level, Raja Banthia, IPS (2014), has been moved from DCP, North District, to DCP, Technical and PI Hemant Tewari, IPS (2014), has been posted as DCP, Special Branch, while Vineet Kumar, IPS (2015), has been appointed DCP, South-East District.

Niharika Bhatt, IPS (2015), has been posted as DCP, North District. Sachin Singhal, IPS (2017), has been appointed DCP, Traffic, while Gaurav Tyagi, IPS (2019), has been posted as DCP, IFSO.