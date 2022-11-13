In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

New Delhi, November 12

Though the severity of the air pollution had dipped in the last few days due to wind direction, the situation started worsening on Saturday morning with several parts of Delhi-NCR recording a PM2.5 of over 400.

Online Community platform LocalCircles conducted a follow-on survey, which received over 22,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The survey asked residents how many members of their family were experiencing pollution-related ailments since mid-October. To this, respondents have indicated that on an average, three members of each Delhi NCR family surveyed have experienced pollution-related health issues in the last three weeks, while the percentage of families experiencing problems has further increased from 80 per cent to 82 per cent in the last six days. Break up of data shows just 18 per cent of the 11,165 respondents have no one in their household feeling the ill-effects of poor air quality. Of the remaining, 22 per cent had one family member unwell, 12 per cent had two, 18 per cent three, 24 per cent four and 6 per cent five or more.Considering that most households had three to five family members/rela-tives/friends, the survey outcome paints a picture of deep concern.

The next question in the survey asked residents who they thought was responsible for the pollution-related ailments. Many among the 11,371 respondents held more than one entity responsible for the present air pollution crisis. But nearly three in four said the Delhi Government was responsible, followed by 44 per cent who blamed the Punjab Government. Sixteen per cent of the respondents held the Haryana Government responsible and 12 per cent the Uttar Pradesh Government. Thirty-two per cent also held the central government responsible for not leading a coordinated effort to control pollution and letting the state governments of Delhi and Punjab fail. Many among the respondents believed that the citizens of Delhi NCR are themselves to be blamed for the pollution. The data shows 8 per cent hold themselves and their family responsible. — IANS